Hawaii baseball drops final home series against UC San Diego

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii Rainbow Warriors baseball team dropped their final home series of the season to UC San Diego on Senior weekend.
For the first time all season, there were real fans in Les Murakami Stadium, UH allowed about 300 friends and family of the ‘Bows to attend this weekend’s series.
Unfortunately, UH would struggle to open the series, committing three errors to fall to the Tritons 6-2 to open the series — Hawaii’s ace Aaron Davenport took the loss on the mound surrendering five runs, four walks and for hits in 5.2 innings.
The slump would follow Hawaii into Saturday, dropping game one of their doubleheader, blowing an early lead to lose 4-2.
Pearl City’s Cade Halemanu tossed seven scoreless innings allowing two hits and four walks with five strikeouts — Li’i Pontes took the loss on the mound after giving up two hits and three runs.
The ‘Bows took the second game, ending a six game losing streak with a 5-2 win thanks to Buddy Pindel’s stellar performance in relief — pitching 5.1 innings with five strikeouts while scattering five hits — sluggers Adam Fogel and Dustin Demeter each had two hits and two RBIs.
With a chance to get a series split, Hawaii would fall 3-2 on senior night. Senior Logan Pouelsen got the start on the mound and threw six scoreless innings, allowing 6 hits and three walks with two strikeouts — Tyler Dyball would come in relief in the seventh inning giving up a two-run home run.
The Rainbow Warriors finish the 2021 season next weekend with a four-game series at Cal Poly — first game set for Friday at 2:00 p.m. Hawaii time.
Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.