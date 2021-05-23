Forecast: Light winds, afternoon showers start the work week

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Moderate trade winds will blow over the Big Island, but the rest of the state will see light and variable winds through Tuesday. The background wind flow may carry a few showers to windward areas, but winds will remain light enough for afternoon sea breezes to develop clouds and showers for interior and leeward ares. A weak upper trough will also keep the threat of thunderstorms over Big Island slopes for much of the week. Trade winds should return Wednesday.
At the beach, a series of small, long-period SSW and S swells will start arriving Monday, with slightly above-average wave heights for south shores for much of the week. A small NNW swell is forecast to peak Monday, bringing a small boost to surf along most north and west shores before fading Tuesday. Although the trade winds are diminishing, a fetch from the easterly winds just upstream of the islands will keep some small waves coming in for east shores through mid-week.
We’re also expecting nuisance coastal flooding during the afternoon and evening high tides this week, as high astronomical tides will combine with water levels that are running about a third of a foot above normal. Expect the possibility of normally-dry beaches and coastal infrastructure being inundated during the peak tides as early as Tuesday.
