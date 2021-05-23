Forecast: Light winds, afternoon showers start the work week

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Moderate trade winds will blow over the Big Island, but the rest of the state will see light and variable winds through Tuesday. The background wind flow may carry a few showers to windward areas, but winds will remain light enough for afternoon sea breezes to develop clouds and showers for interior and leeward ares. A weak upper trough will also keep the threat of thunderstorms over Big Island slopes for much of the week. Trade winds should return Wednesday.