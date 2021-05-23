As daily case counts dip again, Kauai to move back to least restrictive Tier 4

LIHUE, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Kauai County officials announced the island will slide back into least restrictive Tier 4 status on Monday following a drop in daily COVID cases.
The county said over the last two consecutive weeks, cases remained below an average of two per day, allowing the tier change.
They moved down to Tier 3 in early May as clusters and cases were rapidly on the rise in the tight-knit community.
“Last month, Kaua’i saw a rapid spike in cases unlike anything we experienced before,” Mayor Derek Kawakami said. “But our community pulled together to take precautions, get tested, and cooperate with the contact tracing and quarantine process. Through the joint efforts of our community members and our public health partners, we were able to contain the outbreak very quickly, and we are grateful for that.”
Tier 4 for Kauai allows for gatherings of up to 25 people outdoors and 10 people indoors, with restrictions and safety guidelines in place.
Kauai has spent many months in Tier 4 as case counts have been among the lowest in the state.
County officials continue to encourage residents to utilize COVID testing and vaccination sites around the islands. Click here for more details.
