Alleged ‘pepper spray thieves’ arrested again in separate crimes

Alleged ‘pepper spray thieves’ arrested again in separate crimes
Danielle Kahele, left, and Heather Tull, right. (Source: Mug Shot)
By HNN Staff | May 23, 2021 at 12:53 PM HST - Updated May 23 at 12:53 PM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Two women accused of a violent pepper spray attack at the Keeaumoku Walmart are under arrest — again.

Heather Tull was taken into HPD custody for allegedly stealing from a store in Kapolei earlier this month. Police also arrested Danielle Kahele for driving without a license.

The pair was first arrested back in February when police say they were on a shoplifting spree. Video showed a Walmart employee screaming in pain after they allegedly pepper sprayed her while stealing items from the store.

Court documents also said they used pepper spray in a robbery a day before at a Target store.

[Read a previous report: 2 women accused of using pepper spray in attempted Walmart robbery charged]

The pair pled not guilty to the Walmart pepper spray incident. Additional charges are pending.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.