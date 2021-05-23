Alleged ‘pepper spray thieves’ arrested again in separate crimes

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Two women accused of a violent pepper spray attack at the Keeaumoku Walmart are under arrest — again.
Heather Tull was taken into HPD custody for allegedly stealing from a store in Kapolei earlier this month. Police also arrested Danielle Kahele for driving without a license.
The pair was first arrested back in February when police say they were on a shoplifting spree. Video showed a Walmart employee screaming in pain after they allegedly pepper sprayed her while stealing items from the store.
Court documents also said they used pepper spray in a robbery a day before at a Target store.
[Read a previous report: 2 women accused of using pepper spray in attempted Walmart robbery charged]
The pair pled not guilty to the Walmart pepper spray incident. Additional charges are pending.
