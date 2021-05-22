Shinnyo Floating Lantern Festival opens interactive exhibition to remember loved ones lost

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Unlike past lantern floating ceremonies, the Shinnyo Floating Lantern Festival will be sporting a new look on land for this year’s celebration.
Organizers opened a new exhibition, named “Many Rivers, One Ocean,” near the Shinnyo-En Hawaii temple in Moiliili on Friday.
Instead of floating lanterns on the ocean, the interactive exhibition featured an art installation made of reembraces submitted by loved ones.
The artist who crafted the installation, Hideaki Tsutsui, combined the written messaged to create a large-scale lantern with a silhouette of a kukui tree — symbolizing light, hope and renewal.
“We really wanted to bring the essence of what Shinnyo Floating Lanterns offers,” Tsutsui said. “Comfort and release of the emotions you might have throughout the pandemic.”
The art installation also featured hand-painted murals by Kumu Boz Schurr and students of the Kamehameha Schools Art Club and Mural Club.
“It was really hard to picture in my mind. But once you’re here and experiencing it, it’s really powerful and very deeply moving,” Schurr said.
To maintain social distancing, participants are required to reserve a time to place remembrances and other messages at the installment. Walk-ins will not be allowed.
The installation will be open through June 5 between 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
For more information or to make a reservation, click here.
