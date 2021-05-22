Prosecutors take on 1982 murder case after evidence matches DNA of Florida man

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - After a break in a decades-long murder mystery in Honolulu, local prosecutors have identified a suspect and have accepted the case.
The decision to move forward with the case comes after evidence collected from the scene matches a man in Florida, who was recently convicted of another murder.
“It’s a good victory you know there’s still a long way to go because there’s presumption of innocence that still applies,” said Hawaii News Now law enforcement expert, Tommy Aiu.
“But quotas and using quotas to get a DNA sample that matches, is a pretty good indicator of placing that individual at the scene.”
Authorities say DNA from 61-year-old Thomas Garner of Jacksonville, Florida matched evidence from the scene where 25-year-old Kathy Hick’s body was found in 1982.
HPD says Hick’s lifeless body was discovered by joggers along Nuuanu Pali Drive.
KGMB covered the story in 1982:
“Homicide detectives say the woman was fully clothed in slacks and a blouse and that she had apparently been beaten. There were wounds on the head and face.” A warrant alleges Garner was in Honolulu at the same time as Hicks who was here for a softball tournament with her Delta Airlines co-workers.
Evidence collected from the scene in 1982 was entered into a national database, which decades later connected Garner’s DNA to the scene.
Aiu says this kind of development in a cold case is not common.
“Cold cases are tough to make because it depends on the type of crime,” said Aiu. “Maintaining that DNA, again with the degradation of the evidence, how it was preserved at the lease lab or in evidence.”
“All that points to how that sample is now and whether or not you can get the good DNA profile from that.”
Earlier this month, a Seminole County jury found Garner guilty of killing Navy recruit Pamela Cahanes in 1984, just two years after Hick’s body was found in Honolulu.
Cahanes’ body was found murdered and sexually assaulted in the yard of an abandoned home in Sanford Florida.
Investigators said DNA evidence helped them build the case against Garner by tracing his family lineage and building a DNA profile.
Garner has been sentenced to life in prison.
“It is a good indicator that maybe, in all likelihood, same type of pattern of crime, gives good information for the prosecutor’s office to move forward on the prosecution,” Aiu said.
