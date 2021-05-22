Hawaii reports 93 new COVID cases; no additional fatalities

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii reported 93 new COVID cases Saturday, pushing the total number of infections in Hawaii since the pandemic began to 35,819.
Meanwhile, no additional fatalities were reported. The death toll from the virus remains at 494.
Of the new cases, 71 were on Oahu, one on Hawaii Island and 17 on Maui. There were also four residents diagnosed out-of-state.
In the last 14 days, the state Health Department has reported 1,032 cases.
So far, the state said has administered 1,437,758 vaccine doses. Some 47% of all residents are fully vaccinated while 55% have gotten at least one dose.
Here’s the island-by-island breakdown of cases:
- 26,865 total cases
- 1,895 required hospitalization
- 810 cases in the last 14 days
- 382 deaths
- 2,840 total cases
- 123 required hospitalization
- 51 cases in the last 14 days
- 53 deaths
- 316 total cases
- 9 required hospitalization
- 17 cases in the last 14 days
- 2 deaths
- 4,400 total cases
- 243 required hospitalization
- 130 cases in the last 14 days
- 54 deaths
- 115 total cases
- 5 required hospitalization
- 0 case in the last 14 days
- 0 deaths
- 74 total cases
- 1 required hospitalization
- 24 cases in the last 14 days
- 0 deaths
- 1,209 total cases
- 10 required hospitalization
- 3 deaths
This story may be updated.
