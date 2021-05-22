Hawaii County mayor issues COVID safety guidelines for post-grad celebrations

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - With graduation season in full swing, Hawaii County mayor released health and safety guidelines Friday for post-graduation celebrations.
To prevent the potential spread of COVID, Mayor Mitch Roth reminded celebrating families that gathering sizes remain limited to 25 people outdoors and 10 people indoors on Hawaii Island.
Roth also said families should keep track of everyone in attendance in order to help with contact tracing in the event someone tests positive for COVID.
The guidelines also include:
- Practice social distancing
- Provide proper sanitation materials, such as hand sanitizer, wipes and masks
- Refrain from using shared drinking dispensers, encourage guests to bring their own coolers for beverages
- Utilize individualized serving containers for food, if possible
- If serving buffet-style food, have designated servers to handle utensils
- All servers should be masked and wearing gloves
- Food should be covered whenever unattended by servers
- Masks should be worn as much as possible
The mayor said these rules will remain in effect until at least June 10.
