Forecast: Light winds, afternoon showers to take over the weather pattern

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Trade winds will shift out of the southeast and become lighter Sunday, and then become light and variable Monday and Tuesday. Clouds and showers will shift from the typical windward and mauka areas in the morning to leeward and interior areas during the afternoons. The weather will also become warm and humid for Monday and Tuesday as a weak disturbance moves over the islands. This may also increase the chance of localized heavy rain during that time. Trade winds should return Wednesday through Friday.