Baseball family, friends back in the stands after watching from afar for over a year

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - University of Hawaii’s Les Murakami Stadium was far from full Friday, but for the first time in more than a year seats were offered to the players’ families.
It’s a day so many UH Manoa baseball family and friends have been waiting for — to finally watch their players from the comfort of the stands.
“So, just to see him in person and see them in the actual uniform, and maybe get a picture with them today or tomorrow with the you know, it capitalizes everything that he’s worked for,” said Samee Texeira, mother of UH Manoa baseball player, Austin Texeira.
Samee said they would usually watch games from the embankment across the street.
“We’ve been watching from the hill; we’ll do whatever it takes to be there,” said Samee.
The Demeter family, who is from California, got word on Tuesday that they would be allowed in the stands and scrambled to watch their son’s final home series of his college career.
“We had to get a test, and it was not available to us locally, so we had to drive from Santa Barbara to LAX the day before flight and get a test there because Hawaii requires a certain one,” said Donna Demeter, mother of UH Manoa baseball player, Dustin Demeter.
“So it was very difficult, but it was very worth it.”
Even parents of youth baseball are excited to be in the ballpark again.
“It’s like real baseball again like we’re fans in the stands, cheering everybody on,” said Nathan Kadei of Manoa.
At Manoa Valley District Park, families were relieved to be able to watch their kids up close instead of at a distance.
“Before I’m having to walk the field, pace back and forth to keep walking because I have a hard time seeing far,” said Corinne Kazunaga of Mililani.
The pandemic rules turned parking spaces into hot commodities.
“People that aren’t handicap was parking in the handicap stalls just to get closer,” said Kadei. “But you know, it is what it is, everyone’s just trying to support our children.”
Although some were welcomed back to the stands, social gatherings before or after organized sporting events are still not allowed.
