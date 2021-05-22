After delays due to dangerous conditions, Hokulea and Hikianalia to depart from Maui

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - After more than a week of delays on Maui due to dangerous ocean and weather conditions, the crews of the Hokulea and Hikianalia said they are expected to depart Saturday night.
The crews plan to move on to Hawaii Island through the Alenuihaha Channel at 11 p.m., departing from Lahaina.
The Polynesian Voyaging Society estimated the trip will take about five to six hours.
Despite the delay, crews said they were able to make the most of their time on Maui, with senior crew members training new voyagers on safety and sailing through the storm as well as teaching lessons focused on leadership, values, respect for community, place and nature.
Because of the significant delay, PVS said the crews can no longer sail to the doldrums as planned because of previous crew members’ commitments.
However, the crews will still depart the Hawaiian Islands down the ancient sea road of Kealaikahiki, a heritage corridor that connects Hawaii with its ancestral homeland of Tahiti, and voyage into Moananuiakea.
