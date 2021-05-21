Thousands of gallons of sewage overflows from possible broken pipe in Kalihi

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Department of Environmental Services took water samples in Kalihi after about 9,000 gallons of sewage overflowed from a pipe Thursday night.
The spill was reported just before 6:30 p.m. on Adelaide Street.
ENV said 8,800 gallons entered a nearby storm drain and 250 gallons dissipated into the ground. Crews were able to recover 150 gallons of sewage from the storm drain.
Officials said a possible broken pipe and rocks caused the untreated wastewater to discharge.
The state Department of Health was notified of the spill. Crews posted warning signs and took water samples Friday.
ENV said the site was cleaned, disinfected and deodorized.
The exact cause of the spill is under investigation.
