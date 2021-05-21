State reports clusters tied to construction, youth football

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Department of Health on Thursday confirmed several construction-related clusters.
In its weekly cluster report, the state said 26 cases dating back to April were tied to a construction site on Oahu. Masks were required on the job, but workers said they removed them because it was hot.
The state also noted a cluster of 16 COVID-19 cases associated with construction at Molokai General Hospital. Five construction workers, one hospital employee and 10 close contacts were infected.
Construction was suspended as a result.
Masks were worn at the site, but social situations may have been to blame.
Separately, 36 cases have now been linked to youth football tournaments: 17 on Oahu and 19 on Maui.
Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.