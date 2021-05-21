Schofield soldier accused of murder allegedly Googled ways to kill wife on wedding anniversary

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Hawaii-based soldier accused of murdering his wife at Schofield Barracks allegedly researched ways to kill her on their one-year wedding anniversary.
According to the military publication “Stars and Stripes,” prosecutors said Specialist Raul Hernandez-Perez bludgeoned and stabbed his estranged wife to death after Googling how many blows are needed to kill someone with a wooden bat.
The 25-year-old was charged with murder for allegedly killing his wife, Selena Roth, in January.
Hernandez-Perez appeared in an Article 32 hearing on Thursday where Army prosecutors laid out their case against the soldier.
During the hearing, prosecutors presented a record of text messages, photos, social media posts, video and GPS tracking maps.
Authorities said her body was discovered inside a trash receptacle on Jan. 13 when military police conducted a welfare check requested by a family member.
Prosecutors further revealed Hernandez-Perez searched online for information about garbage pickup days for their household.
Video presented at the hearing also showed Hernandez Perez disposing of a white garbage bag outside his barracks on the morning of Jan. 10.
An autopsy from the Honolulu Medical Examiner Office’s determined Roth had died from blunt-force trauma to the head and four stab wounds – all from behind. It also showed she was hit with such force that her skull shattered.
Prosecutors said the instruments used to kill Roth have not been found.
The military will now decide whether the case will go to trial. A timeline on when the decision will be made was not provided.
