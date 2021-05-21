Open House: Bright and airy 1 BD residence and a 4 BD, 2.5 bathroom home in Hoopili

First up, this modern one-bedroom floor plan residence is bright and airy with floor to ceiling windows, contemporary kitchen finishes with Bosh appliances and natural wood flooring. Enjoy the breeze and panoramic view through the signature “wing” swing glass door. Ae’o offers direct private access to Whole Foods Market and amenities include the Rooftop Sky Terrace, front desk, two pools, gym, sauna, steam room, barbecue cabanas, private dining room, karaoke room, playground, dog park and more! It’s next to restaurants, shops, movie theaters, and close to Ala Moana Beach Park, Kewalo Boat Harbor and Ala Moana shopping Center.