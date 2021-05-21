Open House: Bright and airy 1 BD residence and a 4 BD, 2.5 bathroom home in Hoopili

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - If you’re in the market for a new home, listen up! It’s time for Open House sponsored by First Hawaiian Bank, and now’s your chance to check out these listings.
First up, this modern one-bedroom floor plan residence is bright and airy with floor to ceiling windows, contemporary kitchen finishes with Bosh appliances and natural wood flooring. Enjoy the breeze and panoramic view through the signature “wing” swing glass door. Ae’o offers direct private access to Whole Foods Market and amenities include the Rooftop Sky Terrace, front desk, two pools, gym, sauna, steam room, barbecue cabanas, private dining room, karaoke room, playground, dog park and more! It’s next to restaurants, shops, movie theaters, and close to Ala Moana Beach Park, Kewalo Boat Harbor and Ala Moana shopping Center.
Next up, check out this well maintained 4-bedroom, 2.5-bath home in the desirable Hoopili neighborhood. The master bedroom and full bath are located downstairs, and three bedrooms are upstairs. There are also stainless-steel appliances, gas range, gas tankless water heater, upgraded cabinets and a 22 panel Panasonic PV system. This home is conveniently located near restaurants, schools, and shopping.
So if you’re looking for a new place to call home, or if you’re interested in refinancing your current home get in touch with an expert at First Hawaiian Bank.
Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.