More than 800 people roll up their sleeve at Mililani High vaccine clinic

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - With public schools back to full in-person learning in the fall, schools are joining the effort to get shots to kids.
Roughly 800 people signed up to get the vaccine at Mililani High School on Friday. Most were middle or high school students.
Mililani High Principal Fred Murphy says the timing couldn’t be better.
“There is pent-up demand. This is an example of that,” he said. “I have two of my sons getting vaccinated today. I have a middle schooler and a high schooler and we’ve been waiting for months and months and we’re very excited. We actually have it circled on the calendar ― vaccine day.”
Dr. Gerard Akaka, vice president of Native Hawaiian health affairs and clinical support at the Queen’s Medical Center, said demand for the vaccine is dropping in some places.
“We’re actually seeing a decrease of people coming into the vaccination clinics in town,” he said.
“So it’s a clear message that if we want to increase the vaccination rate, we want to go out to where the people are at.”
For more information on vaccination sites, go to HawaiiCOVID19.com.
