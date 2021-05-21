Kauai on track to ease restrictions, return to Tier 4 as island sees fewer cases

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Kauai is on track to ease restrictions and return to Tier 4 in just a few days as the island sees fewer COVID-19 cases.
Just a few weeks ago, Kauai slipped into Tier 3 after an abrupt spike in cases. But the county recently reported 11 active cases and no hospitalizations.
“Earlier this month, our island experienced a surge in cases that we hadn’t seen before,” Mayor Derek Kawakami said. “It affected our residents and many of our children. Thankfully, our community worked together to take quick action to gain control of the outbreak.”
“If we can keep this momentum, we’ll be on track to move back to Tier 4 by early next week.”
Kawakami also said he’s working with the state to look beyond Tier 4 and to alter the tier system based on vaccinations. He said that would allow bigger gatherings and more capacity at local businesses.
Kauai currently has the highest number of vaccinations of all the counties, with at least 56% of its population receiving at least one dose.
