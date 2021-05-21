Hawaii Strong: These printing ‘proz’ found a way to keep the machines running

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - There are few large-scale garment printing press operations in the state, but for the last three decades Print Proz has delivered.
James Beaumont started the Kalihi-based company in 1990 after a near 20-year run with Crazy Shirts, one of the state’s longtime brands.
A few years ago, he passed the day-to-day operations to his son, Aka.
“For a years time, he did every job in the facility,” James Beaumont said. “He did screens, he washed screens, he reclaimed screens, and so, he learned everything before I gave him the reins.”
Print Proz produces logo wear, uniforms, and merchandise for dozens of local brands including T&C Surf Designs, Hawaiian Style, Matsumoto’s Shave Ice, and a number of construction companies.
But 2020 couldn’t be further from picture perfect as their Kalihi factory had to shut down twice because its products weren’t considered essential and could only open in the fall in a limited capacity.
“It was bad,” Aka Beaumont said. “Half days here and there, 300 to 400 prints a machine per day. Usually, it’s about a thousand prints per machine a day, so yeah, it got low.”
The printing could only resume because they were producing for essential businesses such as construction companies, so they fought to remain open and with critical government support, no employees were cut.
“It just shows how important it is to really nourish those friendships and those business alliances and really take care of your customers,” Beaumont said.
“We’re integrated as far as, if they do well, we do well.”
An example of interconnectivity and durability to keep the family business rolling.
“I couldn’t be prouder,” James Beaumont said.
“I’m so glad that I have a family person taking over the business and adding his own flair to it. Sometimes, I get on his case because he like’s to answer the phone, ‘Yes! No! He doesn’t hoomalimali the client like I used to, but other than that, he’s doing a good job and I’m proud.”
