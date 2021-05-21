Hawaii sees 2 new COVID fatalities, 61 additional cases

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii reported two additional COVID fatalities on Friday, pushing the death toll from the virus in Hawaii to 494.
Both of the deaths were on Oahu.
Meanwhile, there were 61 new cases reported.
The cases pushed the total number of infections in Hawaii since the pandemic began to 35,726.
Of the new cases, 39 were on Oahu, three were on Hawaii Island, three were on Kauai, one was on Maui, and one was on Molokai. There were also 14 residents diagnosed out-of-state.
In the last 14 days, the state Health Department has reported 1,042 cases.
So far, the state said has administered 1,437,758 vaccine doses. Some 47% of all residents are fully vaccinated while 55% have gotten at least one dose.
Here’s the island-by-island breakdown of cases:
- 26,794 total cases
- 2,248 required hospitalization
- 863 cases in the last 14 days
- 382 deaths
- 2,839 total cases
- 136 required hospitalization
- 57 cases in the last 14 days
- 53 deaths
- 316 total cases
- 13 required hospitalization
- 24 cases in the last 14 days
- 2 deaths
- 4,383 total cases
- 197 required hospitalization
- 162 cases in the last 14 days
- 54 deaths
- 115 total cases
- 5 required hospitalization
- 1 case in the last 14 days
- 0 deaths
- 74 total cases
- 1 required hospitalization
- 9 cases in the last 14 days
- 0 deaths
- 1,205 total cases
- 10 required hospitalization
- 3 deaths
This story may be updated.
