Native Hawaiians urge governor to veto bill that would extend public lands leases

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Native Hawaiian and religious organizations gathered at the Cathedral of St. Andrew and later held a vigil at Washington Place on Friday to demand the governor veto a bill that allows the state Land Department to extend leases on public lands.
Lawmakers voted to allow the Land Department to extend 65-year public land leases for an extra four decades. Those public lands include ceded lands once owned by the monarchy.
Opponents said the bill strips them of rights to their land.
“These lands, these leases, they are coming out of an era of great injustices that haven’t been recognized appropriately,” said Dr. Rev. Kaleo Patterson of the Episcopal Church of Hawaii.
“Justice delayed is justice denied. I call on the governor to veto this bill. It is a sensible thing for democratic governor to do,” said Jonathan Osorio, dean of Hawaiinuiakea School of Hawaiian Knowledge.
“This bill does not take anything way or control from the Native Hawaiian community,” said State Rep. David Tarnas, House Water and Land committee chair.
Tarnas said commercial, industrial, government, mixed-use and resort properties would be eligible for an extension as long as there’s significant improvement to the property.
“This is to generate revenue so it doesn’t bypass any review,” he said.
Prince Kuhio Properties, a Hilo shopping center, said for years it invested $18 million into property improvements and during the pandemic spent $2 million on improvements and rent relief for its tenants.
“We cannot justify significant capital investments to PKP without the assurance that our leasehold interest will continue for the long-term,” said the company in written testimony.
Developer Stanford Carr was selected by the Department of Hawaiian Homelands to redevelop the Stadium Bowl-A-Drome site in Moiliili for a rental/retail project. He supported the legislation.
“The passage of this measure will help to facilitate the development of a mixed-use residential project that will greatly benefit the Native Hawaiian community and enhance one of our older neighborhoods on Oahu,” he said in written testimony.
But opponents said the bill normalizes the idea that corporations and the military can hold on to public lands indefinitely.
They met with Gov. David Ige earlier this week to voice their concerns.
“He did agree with some of the points we made and he does have some concerns as well. That’s what he communicated to us,” said Healani Sonoda-Pale, Ka Lahui Hawaii.
The governor’s deadline to identify bills he might veto is June 21, but his office said he could make a decision on the bill before that date.
