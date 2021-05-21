Forecast: Trades to slow over the weekend

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Moderate to breezy trade winds will bring the usual windward and mauka showers through Saturday, with a weak upper level disturbance enhancing the incoming moisture and triggering some afternoon showers for the upslope areas of the Kona side of the Big Island. The trades will weaken and shift out of the southeast Sunday as a cold front stalls to the northwest, and the weather pattern will change to afternoon clouds and pop-up showers for leeward and interior areas. It’s also going to be more humid with moisture being drawn up from the south. Trades should return Wednesday.
Surf will remain small for all shores through the weekend. A small north-northwest swell is possible Sunday that could bring a small boost to surf on north and west-facing shorelines. Background long-period swells will keep some small waves coming in for south shores through early next week. Choppy surf along east shores will slowly trend downward as the trades weaken, and then trend back up by the middle of next week as the trades return. While the trades are here, a small craft advisory will remain posted through early Saturday morning for the usual windier waters around Maui County and the Big Island.
