Forecast: Trades to slow over the weekend

Surf will remain small for all shores through the weekend. A small north-northwest swell is possible Sunday that could bring a small boost to surf on north and west-facing shorelines. Background long-period swells will keep some small waves coming in for south shores through early next week. Choppy surf along east shores will slowly trend downward as the trades weaken, and then trend back up by the middle of next week as the trades return. While the trades are here, a small craft advisory will remain posted through early Saturday morning for the usual windier waters around Maui County and the Big Island.