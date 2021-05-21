Forecast: Trade wind weather through Saturday

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Two more days of trade wind weather which means lots of sunshine, low humidity, windward and mauka showers drifting leeward at times. But an approaching system from the east cuts off the trade winds on Sunday and Monday, bringing a few more showers mostly to Maui and Hawaii island.
Trades start to return midweek next week.
The next small, north-northwest swell is scheduled to arrive Sunday and peak surf into Monday morning along north- and west-facing shores with a gradual fall late Monday into Tuesday.
A small northwest swell will fill in through mid-week that may peak surf to near head high along many Kauai and Oahu north shores Thursday.
Small, long-period southerly swells will keep surf from completely going flat along southern coasts.
