Family of teen fatally shot by police files wrongful death lawsuit

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The family of a teen shot and killed by police last month has filed a wrongful death suit against the Honolulu Police Department and the city.
Iremamber Sykap, 16, was fatally shot by officers on April 5.
Eric Seitz, attorney for the family, said the lawsuit seeks further information into the shooting, including body camera footage and the 911 recordings. So far, HPD has refused to release the bodycam footage.
At a news conference Friday, Sykap’s sisters also complained that officers have harassed them at a memorial site in McCully, called the family, and even showed up at the funeral and at the house.
“They’ve been calling grandma and their mom, making threats,” Seitz said.
“They’ve been going by their house and making threats ... that if the other brothers don’t turn themselves in and cooperate with the authorities that they’re going to end up dead as well.”
This story will be updated.
