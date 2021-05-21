Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg and wife help with Kauai’s vaccination efforts

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg and his wife spent the day on Thursday getting people vaccinated on Kauai.
Zuckerberg posted a photo on his Facebook page, showing his wife, Dr. Priscilla Chan, administering a shot at Wilcox Medical Center.
He said she gave about 100 shots, while he helped get families set up.
Over the past few days, Zuckerberg has posted several photos of him and his wife on the island, even foil boarding and celebrating their anniversary with a hike.
The couple are part-time Kauai residents and recently purchased an additional 600 acres on the island.
