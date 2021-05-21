DOE struggles to find teachers willing to stick around for summer school

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Department of Education is preparing to kick off its largest summer program yet in hopes of helping students who fell behind during the pandemic.
But it’s struggling to find enough teachers.
The Board of Education authorized $30 million for the program so that parents won’t have to pay for summer school.
According to the DOE, 26% of seniors are off track to graduate ― that’s nearly 3,000 students statewide. The DOE is offering multiple opportunities for seniors to get the credits they need this summer as well as helping younger students who’ve fallen behind.
Over the summer, in-person learning will be a priority.
There will be some distance learning, depending on capacity.
While students have the opportunity to catch up over the summer, finding teachers to work after a tough school year is challenging.
“Because it’s been such a trying year, a lot of teachers just want a break to be quite honest,” said Rochelle Mahoe, a complex area superintendent.
“Our emphasis has been on in providing accelerated learning to some extent, and and also not making it just about remedial work. We want it more engaging ... and so that does require a lot more planning.”
DOE leadership says teachers cannot be forced to teach during the summer.
A full list of summer school offerings can be found here.
