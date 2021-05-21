Career cyber criminal turned law enforcement ally to share his secrets

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - In 2020 alone, Hawaii saw nearly 14,000 cases of fraud, identity theft, and other cyber crimes.
This weekend, residents will have an opportunity to explore the mind of a career cyber criminal turned law enforcement ally.
Brett Johnson was once known as the “godfather of the dark web” and he has the resume to back it up.
“Thirty-nine felonies, been placed on the United States Most Wanted list,” Johnson said. “I escaped from prison and I built the first organized cybercrime community.”
Johnson now works with law enforcement agencies at all levels, including the FBI.
It was a dramatic career turn after years spent stealing millions of dollars and personal information on the dark web, the underbelly of the internet.
“I couldn’t even count the number of victims because I ran the site, so I was in charge of thousands of criminals victimizing other people and I taught these criminals how to commit these crimes and I gave them advice, I vouched for them,” Johnson said.
“I helped them secure stolen goods or credit card information, identities and things like that, so the number of victims I had are countless.”
Johnson will share his expertise Saturday in a webinar hosted by AARP Hawaii.
He says senior citizens are the most vulnerable segment of our society, specifically when they don’t have online banking accounts.
“A criminal comes in and registers online for you, that makes him appear more legitimate than you are,” Johnson said.
“So when you start having trouble, when he starts milking out your money out of your bank account or your social security account or something like that, you have a lot of problems even proving that your are legitimately who you claim you are.”
Johnson adds one of the biggest mistakes victims make is using the same login info.
He advises using a password manager, setting up online accounts so crooks don’t do it on your behalf, and putting a security freeze on credit accounts.
Because he knows how relentless crooks can be.
“These criminals are not going anywhere,” Johnson said. “It’s extremely profitable for them. This is not a hobby. It’s not even a job. This is their career. This is their economy. This is what they do, so you have to prepare for that.”
To register for the webinar, head to aarp.org or visit AARP Hawaii’s Facebook page.
