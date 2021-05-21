Baby monk seal born at Kaimana Beach gets a new name

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The monk seal recently born at Kaimana Beach got a new name Thursday.
Students at Hawaiian Immersion School, Halau Ku Mana, named him Lolii — which means relaxed, at ease, carefree.
The students said they chose the name because the seal is active, curious and loves to explore with his mom.
The name is also a nod to where the pup was born. Kaimana Beach is also known as Sans Souci Beach, which in French translates to “without worries.”
As mom and pup continue to roam on Oahu beaches, the state also reminded beachgoers about the potential dangers of encountering monk seals.
On Kauai in 2009, a mother seal bit a swimmer when the person got too close.
Earl Miyamoto, Department of Land and Natural Resources officer who was monitoring the nursing pair, said the woman had injuries to her face and hand.
“The mom and the pup went into the water and the mom just disappeared. And the next thing you saw was the seal came rearing out of the water and slammed into the young woman,” Miyamoto said.
“Every bone in her hand was fractured. They had to pin her hand back together.”
The state said it hopes this incident will remind beachgoers to stay away from new monk seal moms — like Kaiwi and her pup, Lolii — in Waikiki.
DLNR said if you see someone getting too close to a monk seal, call NOAA at 888-256-9840.
