Maui Police Commission split over allowing ex-chief to retire in ‘good standing’

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Maui Police Commission reviewed an investigation into former Maui Police Chief Tivoli Faaumu’s conduct in a traffic accident last year, but there’s disagreement over what to do.
Faaumu drove away after hitting a parked motorcycle at the Queen Kaahumanu Center parking lot in November.
Investigators from Honolulu’s Police Commission concluded there was no crime and that it was a civil matter between drivers.
After reviewing the report, Maui police commissioners were split over allowing the chief to retire in “good standing.”
If the commission does not allow Faaumu to retire in “good standing,” he can lose his paid sick leave time and other credentials and benefits.
“As far as the chief is concerned, I think that he’s up and up and he’s not going to give up a 35-year career for a fender bender. I mean, he’s got insurance. That’s my opinion,” Commissioner Janet Kuwahara said.
Corporation Counsel said no disciplinary action can be taken by the commission because Faaumu is now retired and no longer an employee of MPD.
“I just feel that the public is not being served. I feel that the public who thinks that the department is corrupt, is going to go, ‘Yup, the head guy got away, somebody got away with something.’ I just think it’s wrong,” said Commissioner Mark Redeker.
The commission decided to postpone the vote until Tuesday at noon since the Honolulu investigator did not attend the meeting.
Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.