In a heartfelt reunion, patient who nearly died in an accident thanks paramedic who saved him

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - After nearly dying from a serious skateboarding accident two years ago, a man and his family traveled back to Hawaii to thank the paramedic who saved him.
The accident happened in January 2019, when 25-year-old Channon Santos took out his electric skateboard to go for a ride down Anoi Road near Likelike Highway. That’s when he lost control and slammed into the asphalt.
“All I remember is coming out of my house with my board, walking up my street. I rode down by Jack In A Box a little bit, then I turned around and I don’t remember anything after that,” Santos said.
Officials said Santos was not wearing a helmet and suffered a severe head injury.
A Good Samaritan driving by witnessed the accident and called 911 for help.
Honolulu Emergency Medical Services arrived at the scene to treat Santos, who was bleeding from the head with multiple traumatic injuries.
Paramedic Tony Altomare and his partner performed life-saving efforts and transported Santos to the nearest emergency room where he was cared for.
“What we did in the moment actually paid off and even years down the line he is doing good,” Altomare said. “To see that years later, he continues to get better after what we have done for him is a big deal.”
Santos required rehabilitation at a mainland facility, including learning how to walk and speak again.
Two years later and after recovering from his injuries, Santos finally had the opportunity to return to Hawaii to thank one of the many people who saved him.
“Without everyone involved, I’m not here,” Santos said.
Santos, who no longer skateboards, hopes people will learn from him and always wear a helmet.
