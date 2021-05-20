Hawaii reports 80 new COVID cases, no additional fatalities

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii reported 80 new COVID cases Thursday, pushing the total number of cases in the state since the pandemic began to 35,665.
There were no additional deaths Thursday. The death toll from the virus in Hawaii stands at 492.
Of the new cases, 59 were confirmed and 21 were categorized as “probable.”
The state Health Department has started to include probable cases in its daily case counts in hopes of better reflecting the scope of COVID’s impact on the community.
Of the 80 new cases Thursday, 61 were on Oahu, nine were on Molokai, seven were on Maui, and two were on Hawaii Island. There was also one case diagnosed out-of-state.
In the last 14 days, the state Health Department has reported 1,106 cases.
So far, the state said has administered 1,426,107 vaccine doses. Some 47% of all residents are fully vaccinated while 51% have gotten at least one dose.
Here’s the island-by-island breakdown of cases:
- 26,755 total cases
- 2,248 required hospitalization
- 863 cases in the last 14 days
- 380 deaths
- 2,836 total cases
- 136 required hospitalization
- 57 cases in the last 14 days
- 53 deaths
- 313 total cases
- 13 required hospitalization
- 24 cases in the last 14 days
- 2 deaths
- 4,382 total cases
- 197 required hospitalization
- 162 cases in the last 14 days
- 54 deaths
- 115 total cases
- 5 required hospitalization
- 1 case in the last 14 days
- 0 deaths
- 73 total cases
- 1 required hospitalization
- 9 cases in the last 14 days
- 0 deaths
- 1,191 total cases
- 10 required hospitalization
- 3 deaths
