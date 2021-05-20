Hawaii Island man sentenced to life in prison for 2nd-degree murder

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Hawaii Island man who pleaded guilty to murdering his sister’s boyfriend was sentenced to life in prison Thursday.
Prosecutors said Dwayne “CJ” Cory Wallace, Jr. shot and killed Peter Grammar at a Mountain View home in August. They said the shooting happened in front of Grammar’s mother.
The 27-year-old accepted a plea deal with prosecutors.
Wallace was also sentenced to 10 years in prison for owning a prohibited firearm. The judge also ordered Wallace to serve a 5-year prison term for revocation of his felony probation, where he was previously convicted of abusing a family or household member.
Prosecutors said Wallace will be eligible for parole after serving 15 years in prison.
Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.