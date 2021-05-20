Green hopes study that links COVID to male impotence boosts vaccinations

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Lt. Gov. Josh Green is hoping a new study that links COVID-19 to male impotence encourages more men to get vaccinated.
In a report in the World Journal of Men’s Health, researchers said coronavirus not only attacks blood vessels in organs like the heart, lungs and kidneys but it also can damage blood vessels in the penis.
“They found that a few individuals are suffering this consequence of having COVID, which is erectile dysfunction,” said Green.
The scientists took a look at tissue samples from men suffering from erectile dysfunction and found that those taken from men who had been infected by COVID showed damage from the virus.
Green said he hopes more men will get vaccinated to avoid this long-term side effect.
“This may be the concern that puts people over the top if they had been on the fence,” he said.
More than 665,000 people in the islands have been fully vaccinated.
