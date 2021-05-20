Forecast: Breezy winds set to ease up over the weekend and slightly higher humidity

Let’s talk surf! Surf along all shores is expected to remain well below high surf advisory levels in the foreseeable future.The current small northwest swell passing around the islands will slowly fade through Thursday night. Another small north northwest swell is scheduled to arrive Saturday night, peak surf Sunday and Sunday night along north and west facing shores with a gradual fall on Monday. A series of small northwest swells are expected during the middle to end of next week. Small, long period southerly swells will keep surf from completely going flat along southern coasts. The largest southern pulse is timed to arrive next Tuesday with a gradual decline through Wednesday.