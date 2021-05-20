Episode 62: A Dancing Heart with Cara Horibe

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - This week on Muthaship, we’re talking story with Cara Horibe! You may remember her as a dancing sensation in the group Fanny Pak featured on MTV’s America’s Best Dance Crew, or maybe you spotted her in the music video for ‘Make Me’ by Janet Jackson!
After her fast-paced Hollywood days, Cara is back in Hawaii as a working mom. Join in the fun as we get to know this dancing queen who knows a thing or two about following your heart and accomplishing your dreams.
Remember to subscribe to the ‘Muthaship’ podcast on any of the following platforms:
For more episodes with Steph, Noli and Brooke, click here to visit the ‘Muthaship’ archives.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.