Episode 64: Clearing The Air with Nikkya Taliaferro and Logan Lau

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - There’s no beating around the bush: as parents, we love our kids and want the best for them. But while we also don’t want to worry too much, it’s important to be aware of the potential dangers that exist for our keiki out there.

This week on ‘Muthaship,’ two high school students who are part of the Youth Council of the Coalition for a Tobacco Free Hawaii join the show to talk about how vaping is becoming increasingly common in Hawaii schools. Nikkya Taliaferro of Moanalua High and Logan Lau from Kamehameha Schools say there is a common misconception among students that vaping is safer than smoking.

They also hope parents will listen to the podcast and talk with their children about the possible long-term health risks associated with vaping so that they can quit vaping or not start at all.

