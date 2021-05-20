Tributes
Visualization practice helped Miss Hawaii 2021 capture the crown

Hawaii News Now anchor Stephanie Lum and her two best friends, Noli Kazama and Brooke Kane,...
Hawaii News Now anchor Stephanie Lum and her two best friends, Noli Kazama and Brooke Kane, host the 'Muthaship,' a weekly podcast on parenthood and friendship.(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 12:03 PM HST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The newly crowned Miss Hawaii 2021 Courtney Choy joins us this week on ‘Muthaship’!

To describe her as a go-getter may be an understatement. Right after winning the crown — the very next day! — Courtney graduated from the University of Hawaii’s law school! The Ewa Beach native and Punahou School alum talks to us about how to use the power of visualization to accomplish goals and shares a special message that will leave all young girls and women feeling empowered.

Click to listen below!

Remember to subscribe to the ‘Muthaship’ podcast on any of the following platforms:

For more episodes with Steph, Noli and Brooke, click here to visit the ‘Muthaship’ archives.

