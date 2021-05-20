Visualization practice helped Miss Hawaii 2021 capture the crown

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The newly crowned Miss Hawaii 2021 Courtney Choy joins us this week on ‘Muthaship’!

To describe her as a go-getter may be an understatement. Right after winning the crown — the very next day! — Courtney graduated from the University of Hawaii’s law school! The Ewa Beach native and Punahou School alum talks to us about how to use the power of visualization to accomplish goals and shares a special message that will leave all young girls and women feeling empowered.

