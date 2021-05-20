Drones to be flown over Nanakuli as DHHL surveys flood control channel

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Over the next couple of weeks, Leeward Oahu residents may notice drones flying overhead as the Department of Hawaiian Home Lands surveys the Nanakuli Flood Control Channel for repairs.
DHHL said the drone surveys are part of the ongoing Nanakuli Flood Control Channel improvements project.
Officials said the project began in July 2020 and will include concrete relining and spall, crack and chain link fence repairs to roughly a mile of the channel.
Along with the drone surveys, crews will also be conducting surveys on the ground to track drainage laterals.
DHHL said the drones will be flying on weekdays between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.
The survey is expected to run through June 4.
For more information, call (808) 620-9500.
Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.