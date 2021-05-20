The cost to visit Maui could go up as mayor eyes new taxes, fees for tourists

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - As the Valley Isle sees an influx of travelers, Maui Mayor Mike Victorino eyes new taxes and fees directed at visitors.
On Tuesday alone, nearly 5,000 visitors arrived on the island.
With more visitors, Victorino proposed parking fees at beach parks as well as launching reservation systems at popular sites.
“Fees for our residents would be always exempt from using our beaches; whereas visitors who are here for just a short time. They don’t have pay real property tax, they don’t pay a lot of the fees that our residents pay,” Victorino said.
“They would share a little cost in maintaining our environment and our resources. So the burden’s going to be on the visitor — not our residents.”
Victorino said another option is to limit who uses the beaches.
The island already has similar programs in place in East Maui.
In 2019, the county banned commercial activity at all Maui beach parks on Sundays and Holidays.
