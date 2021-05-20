Annual Memorial Day ceremony at Punchbowl canceled amid ongoing pandemic

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The annual Memorial Day ceremony at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, also known as Punchbowl, has been canceled this year.
Officials made the announcement on Thursday.
Officials said they want to protect the health and safety of veterans and the public amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
A private wreath-laying ceremony will take place instead.
Officials are also continuing to limit groups at a gravesite to 10 or less at a time.
