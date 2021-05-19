With more people getting vaccinated, demand from domestic and inter-island travel soar

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The pent-up demand Hawaii economists have been predicting is coming to fruition with long lines at TSA and Safe Travels screening upon arrival.
Elfreda and Zachary Tyler who flew in Tuesday from Virginia said they spent 20 minutes in line for Safe Travels Screening.
But depending on the airlines, other travelers were given “pre-clear” wristbands.
“It was the entire terminal length, so I was very happy to have my wristband especially with my cat,” said Hannah Saunders, who also flew in from the mainland to move to Kauai.
“Did not get that (pre-clear wristbands), but all those things would be great,” said Tyler.
The Hawaii Tourism Authority reported nearly 30,000 travelers to and from Hawaii yesterday and nearly 800,000 over the past month.
As more people get vaccinated, airlines and hotels are competing for customers with sweet deals.
“The plane was packed,” said Sue Push, who traveled from Chicago. “There’s clearly a desire to come here.”
“I feel like talking to other people in the mainland that they feel safe here,” said Tyler.
The state’s data shows Hawaii’s largest airline, Hawaiian, typically has more than twice the amount of passengers compared to the second largest, United Airlines.
And since vaccine passports began for interisland travel one week ago, demand has soared.
“Everything went really smooth,” said Honolulu resident, Dan Dutra who flew in from Lihue. “They just checked on it and we had our QR code and away we went.”
“I haven’t seen the grandchildren for over a year so this is a really nice, pleasant trip to see them again,” said Mililani resident, Lorraine Kunishima who also flew in from Lihue.
“I’ll be traveling back to Kauai within a week, and I won’t have any reservation about doing it again,” said Gregg Schnider of Hawaii Kai.
Before the pandemic, Hawaiian Airlines operated 184 daily inter-island roundtrips. The pandemic forced the carrier to cut back to 16 a day. Now, they’re back up to 135 interisland flights.
And there’s no shortage of kamaaina ready to holoholo.
“The flight was full, booked both ways going to Kauai and coming back,” said Kunishima. “But everyone was fine, everyone had their mask on, everyone was pleasant everybody was very upbeat.”
