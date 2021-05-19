Schofield soldier accused of murdering his wife to appear in court

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Hawaii-based soldier accused of killing his wife at Schofield Barracks is set to appear in court on Thursday.
A preliminary hearing will be held for Specialist Raul Hernandez-Perez, who is charged with the murder of his 25-year-old wife, Selena Roth.
Authorities said her body was discovered inside a trash receptacle on Jan. 13 when military police conducted a welfare check requested by a family member.
Court documents showed the couple had filed for divorce in October.
Thursday’s hearing will determine if there is enough evidence to proceed to trial.
