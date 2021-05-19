In a rare encounter, divers get a chance to swim alongside a whale shark off Waianae

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A couple of divers got a huge surprise during their weekend swim in waters off Waianae.
Kara Pedersen, a world record holder for women’s underwater spearfishing, and her dive partner had the rare opportunity of swimming alongside a whale shark.
Pedersen said she and her dive partner were spearfishing when he yelled, “Shark!”
She said that she didn’t have enough time to move out of the way, and the whale shark actually swam right into her.
Pedersen said it was both one of the coolest and scariest moments of her life, but she is glad that she caught it all on camera.
Whale shark sightings are pretty rare in Hawaii — even more so on Oahu. Sighting reports said whale sharks are usually spotted near the islands of Niihau, Lanai and Molokini Islet.
Although they are named whale sharks, these gentle giants prey on small shrimp, fish and plankton.
Whale sharks can also grow up to nearly 40 feet long and are considered the world’s largest fish.
