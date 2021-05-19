Rainbow Wahine softball takes home six Big West Conference honors

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Big West Conference released their yearly awards on Wednesday with five Rainbow Wahine players earning six honors.
The ‘Bows had four players named to the All-Big West Second Team, one honorable mention and one named to the All-Freshman team.
Senior third baseman Angelique “Cheeks” Ramos was named to the second team for the second time in her decorated career — previously the Big West Freshman of the Year, a second teamer, an All-Freshman teamer and honrable mention — thanks to hitting .310, sending three home runs with four doubles, while batting 12 runs in, on top of holding it down at third and occasionally second base, notching a .916 fielding percentage.
Joining Cheeks on the second team are juniors Brittnee Rossi and Nawai Kaupe and freshman Maya Nakamura.
Rossi smacked 30 hits and 21 runs in 2021 with an on-base precentage of .436 as the leadoff bat — a team high — while Kaupe finished the year leading the team with 24 runs, 22 RBIs and six home runs, while defensively finishing with a .950 fielding percentage at shortstop.
Not only was Nakamura named to the second team, the Roosevelt graduate was also named to the All-Freshman team thanks to a first year campaign that saw the right hander play all over the field, while at the plate she averaged .299, 26 hits and seven doubles.
Kamehameha graduate Dalla Millwood rounded out the awards with an honorable mention nod, thanks to a late season surge that saw the sophomore lead the team with a .356 average and .525 slugging percentage with 14 RBIs, four doubles and two homers — on defense Millwood only accounted for one error on the year.
The Rainbow Wahine wrapped up their 2021 season with a final record of 12-19 overall and a sixth place finish in the Big West.
