Rainbow Wahine softball takes home six Big West Conference honors

Senior third baseman Angelique “Cheeks” Ramos was named to the second team for the second time in her decorated career — previously the Big West Freshman of the Year, a second teamer, an All-Freshman teamer and honrable mention — thanks to hitting .310, sending three home runs with four doubles, while batting 12 runs in, on top of holding it down at third and occasionally second base, notching a .916 fielding percentage.