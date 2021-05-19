Ohio visitor critically injured in Windward Oahu moped crash

By HNN Staff | May 18, 2021 at 7:52 PM HST - Updated May 18 at 7:53 PM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A woman visiting from Ohio was critically injured in a moped crash on Oahu’s windward side Tuesday.

Police say around 3 p.m., the woman, who was heading northwest on Kamehameha Highway, crashed into a metal guardrail near Kahana Bay, just past the Crouching Lion restaurant.

The 26-year-old was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police closed off a lane to investigate.

HPD added that she was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, and speed may have been a contributing factor.

The investigation is ongoing.

