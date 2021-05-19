Kekaha home destroyed, resident injured in overnight fire

KEKAHA, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Kekaha resident was critically injured in a house fire late Tuesday night.
Fire officials said the resident suffered burns and was taken to Wilcox Hospital in Lihue in critical condition following the fire that started around 9:30 p.m.
KFD rushed to the single-story home on Ulili Road in Kekaha. The found the home fully engulfed in flames when they arrived.
Crews eventually got the fire under control and cleared the scene around 11:50 p.m. Damage was estimated at $350,000. The structure was deemed a total loss.
The resident was later flown to Straub Hospital on Oahu for further treatment, and remains in stable condition, officials said.
A cause of the fire is under investigation. The American Red Cross is aiding the displaced resident.
