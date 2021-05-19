Keiki on Maui rally for state to bring back surf competitions

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Youth sports have returned, but many are still waiting for surf competitions to be allowed too.
Youth on Maui demonstrated at Lahaina Harbor on Tuesday to protest the state’s ban on surf contests.
They said it’s unfair that other outdoor sports have been legally allowed to resume.
Maui Mayor Mike Victorino said he expects an announcement from Gov. David Ige by the end of the week.
Ige recently said the state was focusing on vaccinating as many people as possible first.
“Our entire community is really focused on getting to herd immunity, getting vaccinated and encouraging everyone to get vaccinated as quickly as we can,” Ige said. “Certainly, could look to working with surf enthusiasts, as well as everyone to really focus on completing the job.”
This story will be updated.
