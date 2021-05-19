In milestone, more than half of residents have gotten at least 1 dose of COVID vaccine

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state reported a huge milestone Wednesday — 55% of Hawaii’s population has now received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Kauai leads the counties with 56% of residents with at least one dose of the vaccine. Hawaii County and Maui County have initiated vaccines to 52% of their populations.
On Oahu, 50% of residents have received at least one shot.
Vaccines are now available to anyone 12 and up.
According to state data, more than 60% of those age 18 and up in each county have received at least one dose of the vaccine.
The state data for each county only includes jurisdiction and pharmacy doses with 1,043,910 state doses administered. An additional 371,000 federal doses have been administered.
Health officials urged residents to get both doses of the vaccine if receiving the Pfizer or Moderna shots in order to further protect yourself and others from the virus.
With more people getting vaccinated, the state epidemiologist said Hawaii is getting close to reaching herd immunity.
Herd immunity means there’s enough immunity in the community to slow or stop the spread of the coronavirus. It’s been said that herd immunity could happen when 70% to 90% percent of the population is vaccinated. But state Epidemiologist Dr. Sarah Kemble said there is actually no certain number.
“It’s one of those frustrating questions when we’ll kind of know it when we get there, but I do believe we are getting close,” Kemble said.
Of the state’s total population, data showed 46% of residents are fully vaccinated.
As of Wednesday, a total of 1,414,910 vaccines have been administered across the state.
Below is the the state’s breakdown of vaccinations:
