Ex-jail guard who was attacked while serving time sues, saying his injuries were ignored

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A former corrections officer who became an inmate is suing the state, claiming Oahu Community Correctional Center left him unprotected.
He says he suffered beatings at OCCC and jail doctors failed to treat his injuries.
During an interview Wednesday morning, Bucknam didn’t make excuses about his past.
“I regret drinking and driving,” said Robert Bucknam. “So I’m not here to cry about that. I deserved to go to prison.”
In March 2019, the 59-year-old began serving a year-long sentence at OCCC for drunk driving and petty shoplifting charges.
It was the same jail he worked as corrections officer before changing careers in the early 90s.
“I was a great guard. I was fair,” he said. “But I knew you’re just going to be a target.”
At the time, Bucknam was recovering from neck surgery. He says the judge assured him he’d be able to continue rehab while he was locked up.
At intake, Bucknam says the jail knew his entire situation.
But staff never placed him in a segregated unit to keep him safe. With former colleagues still standing guard, it took less than a week for inmates to figure out his past role.
“I was getting into altercations every day,” Bucknam said.
He says inmates accused him of snitching when guards confiscated contraband. He said he was the target of several brutal beatings.
Meanwhile, Bucknam and his attorney’s repeated requests to be moved to a safer unit fell on deaf ears.
He says things got even worse when he refused to join a gang.
“I got mobbed in the nighttime,” he said. “By at least four or five guys.”
That attack left Bucknam with a torn rotator cuff and a bicep muscle ripped from the bone ― injuries he says jail doctors never diagnosed while he was incarcerated.
“I had an x-ray. They told me all I had was arthritis in my shoulder,” he said.
He also got an MRI, but says doctors never told him the results.
After that beating, Bucknam was finally moved to a segregated unit. He says he spent the last eight months of his sentence in lockdown 20 hours a day.
Attorney Andre Wooten is seeking $500,000 in damages.
“It does come down to negligent management in our opinion,” Wooten said. “There are policies for protection of ACOs who get in trouble. There was a refusal to obey their own rules and regulations.”
HNN asked DPS to respond to the claims made in the lawsuit. A spokesperson said the agency had not officially been served adding, “We have been advised not to comment on possible pending litigation.”
Bucknam says his neck didn’t heal correctly because he never got the rehabilitation he was promised. He ended up having surgery to repair the damage to his arm.
“They reattached my bicep with a screw,” he said. “They repaired my torn tendons.”
Wooten said, “The cruel and unusual punishment comes in when a person is injured in prison and there is a serious delay in diagnosis and treatment.”
Bucknam says he hopes to spark change by speaking out.
“They need to take care of the people who have medical needs in there,” he said.
