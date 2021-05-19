DLNR impounds sailboat causing reef damage on Kauai’s south shore

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Department of Land and Natural Resources impounded an illegally moored sailboat Tuesday that was causing reef damage on Kauai’s south shore.
Officials said the 29-foot boat was left unattended in the South Shore Ocean Recreation Management Area for longer than 72-hours and did not have a permit from the DLNR Division of Boating and Ocean Recreation, which is required by the state.
The Land Department said the boat is registered to Catherine Robinson.
DLNR said the boat was moored in a coral basin area and had been dragging it’s anchor over the reef for approximately 100 yards.
To avoid further damage, DOBOR worked with the Divisions of Aquatic Resources and Conservation and Resources Enforcement to perform the impound and remove the anchor and boat’s contents.
