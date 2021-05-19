Breezy winds to hold into the weekend

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Breezy trade winds will continue into the weekend. Low clouds and showers will favor windward and mountain areas, with minimal rainfall over most leeward locations. Lighter winds are expected over the weekend, bringing increased humidity and a slight increase in showers. A subtle increase in clouds and showers is all we’re anticipating at this time, although afternoon sea breezes could potentially bring some leeward showers.
Surf will remain well below advisory thresholds along all shores through next week. A small to moderate west-northwest swell is expected to peak today, more small pulses are expected in several days. A series of long period swell from the south will prevent the surf from going flat along the south facing shores into next week. The largest pulse is set for next Tuesday, followed by a gradual decline through Wednesday
